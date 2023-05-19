More than all of Cape Cod, we are drawn to Provincetown. The sensual slope of the dunes, haunting beech forests, sublime light that has beckoned generations of artists, writers, and poets finding peace and inspiration in solitude at the edge of the world, a history rich with Native Americans, the Pilgrims, many a seafarer, and the wonderful characters—a colorful mix of crusty townies and intriguing gays.

Like all destination places, the charms of PTown are being whitewashed away by the gentrification of moneyed pandemic migrants, and unique towns are on their way to being homogenized.