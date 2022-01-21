“Like a mirage, dazzling white sand dunes shimmer in the tucked-away Tularosa Basin in southern New Mexico. They shift and settle over the Chihuahuan Desert, covering 275 square miles—the largest gypsum dune field in the world. White Sands National Park preserves more than half of this oasis, its shallow water supply, and the plants and animals living here.” — The National Park Service

Samwise and I visited White Sands National Park in Bill, our VW Beetle convertible, during our first road trip. But this was Emily’s first time playing on the gypsum dunes.

We were drawn back by both the desire to see this extraordinary place again but also by an astounding discovery last year. Fossils discovered in the park revealed the oldest known human footprints in North America, dating back 23,000 years ago. This is thousands of years earlier than previously thought.

Something about this find made me want to walk here again—walk where people had walked so long ago. There’s a dizzying effect of being in storied places where history took place, imagining ourselves back in time. There’s magic in it. Now 23,000 years is beyond even my vivid imagination, but I wanted to feel what it was like to stand and walk and breathe in the place now that I knew about the discovery. It’s pretty amazing when you think about it.

Even before last year’s revelation, WSNP is known to have the “world’s largest-known collection of Pleistocene age (ice age) fossilized footprints in the world and has been recognized as a megatracksite since 2014.” Better yet, there are also tracks that prove the Columbian mammoth, saber-toothed cat, dire wolf, and other ice age animals lived here. For more on the ancient history of White Sands, click here.

Yesterday afternoon, we added our foot and paw prints to history when we moved for miles over the firm dunes. It was a welcome change after the dreary and bitterly cold weather that greeted us during the marathon drive across Texas. By the time we arrived at White Sands, the gray clouds had lifted, and we bathed beneath blue skies.

At one point, we lay down and stretched out on a faraway dune, claiming a place for ourselves—not that it was crowded. It was a comfortable 45 degrees, but the sun warmed our surroundings in its reflection. After wrestling and running, Sam & Emi’s tongues were wagging. I took off my fleece top. We fell asleep and were not awakened until a noisy crow came poking about.

“The desert could not be claimed or owned–it was a piece of cloth carried by winds, never held down by stones, and given a hundred shifting names.”

— Michael Ondaatje

When you receive this, we will be on our way back to the park for sunrise. The plan is to spend two or three hours in the dunes before heading to our next destination. Lucky us!

(Because Twitter does not allow the use of music in our videos, you may want to check out our Instagram page. I posted a short film last night and will continue to do so throughout the trip. It’s under @tom_samwise_emily.)

From the dunes of Cape Cod to White Sands singular slopes, we now prepare to spend the next seven weeks in the desert. It’s all a marvel for these three White Mountain vagabonds.

We have kept a good pace while dancing across the country. Since leaving the Cape, we’ve spent nights in Hagerstown, MD; Dayton, OH; Cadiz, KY; Hot Springs, AR; Abilene, TX, and now Las Cruces, NM. The following ten days will be even more interesting. You’ll want to keep your road atlas out. We won’t be settling down until we reach Kanab, UT, where we will spend the month of February.

Give a gift subscription

Once things get quiet, I have two written stories to catch you up on. One has to do with Samwise and the time he was kidnapped. The second focuses on Atticus’s true origins—something I’ve not shared in writing before.

For now, I’ll do my best to keep you up to date with our bouncing around.

Onward, by all means!

A frigid and windswept rest area in west Texas. The loneliness of this place was palpable.

Two once-unwanted Texas dogs made a triumphant return to the state of their birth.

Share