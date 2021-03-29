Postcards from the Road: San Diego

During our time on the road, I like to take a weekly break from longer posts to send ‘postcard’ photos. Today, I’m sending along some clicks from yesterday at the beach, and others from our time in the southwest.

I’m currently figuring out the next stops of this coddiwomple. The immediate goal is to keep safe and be responsible travelers while indulging our wanderlust.

The vast skies of the desert will always be with me now. I suppose I will be haunted by them from this point on. If so, I welcome those kinds of visitations.

As we prepare to hit the road, we’ll continue to seek out places the three of us can walk freely and make memories. There is far more ocean ahead, some big trees, mountains, bison, and, fingers crossed, even more, wildlife encounters.

”We’re all just walking each other home.” ~ Ram Dass

A personal long-term goal is to always give Samwise and Emily, two former shelter souls, a life of immersion in nature.

Share

I often think back to the first photos I saw of each of them. They motivate me to do my best to offer them more.

Samwise as a puppy in a kill shelter with less than 24 hours to live.

Emily arriving at the Conway animal shelter. She was one of many transported from Houston to make room for other animals with a hurricane coming. She was the only one not adopted.

I have never seen them as children, kids, babies, or any of the other terms born in marketing rooms and spread on social media. To me, they are and have always been fellow mortals. This life is fleeting—for every one of us, no matter what species. Way back when none of us had the best prospects ahead of us, I decided to invite them along to see what we could cobble together in a shared lifetime of heartbeats.

As Ram Dass once said, “We’re all just walking each other home.”

Where the last two months of this trip takes us has yet to be determined. What I do know is that we will return to a place that’s as beautiful and grand as any we’ve seen during our travels. Once home, not all that much will change for us.

Today marks the fourth and final day of posts going out to paying and free subscribers alike. It coincides with the last day of the fundraiser for Emily’s animal shelter, Operation Pets Alive. I’m offering 20% off annual subscriptions to raise money for that fine organization in Texas.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Unfortunately, Substack is not equipped to allow me to offer a discount on gift subscriptions. However, for all gift subscriptions that come in before midnight, I will be setting aside money for Operation Pets Alive.

The three of us have been blessed, so why not do our best to raise awareness and funds for others in need?

Thank you for being here. Not a day goes by when I don’t consider my blessings. As a writer, having you here to read is one of them.

Give a gift subscription

Onward, by all means.

After today, we’ll go back to how things were before the sale. Full subscribers will continue to receive 12 written posts and 4 postcard posts (during the trip) a month. Those of you who are free subscribers will continue to get three or four posts a month.