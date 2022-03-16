Postcards from the Road: Morrow Bay

Greetings from Morro Bay!

Recent news stories are beyond troubling. They are enough to break your heart several times a day. Of course, I cannot stop thinking about what is happening to the people, animals, and countryside of Ukraine. It helps when I surrender to beauty, as I do every day here.

To lighten your heart, at least for a few minutes, I offer the above video of how we begin every day here and the accompanying postcards. We are enchanted by this region, from the fairy woodland trails to the best stretch of leash-free beach we’ve ever visited.

Onward, by all means, with love and peace.

