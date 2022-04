Greetings from the Bay Area. We spend our nights in Mill Valley, the home of B.J. Hunnicutt, the fictional character in M*A*S*H. I’m certain it’s a very different place than the little town he left.

We sleep well and awaken to a twenty-minute ride to the hike I most look forward to on these trips. It’s located at the far reaches of the Marin Headlands. …