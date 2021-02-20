Postcards from the Road: Kanab’s Hot Air Balloon Festival

I have much to share with you but it will have to wait for written posts coming on Sunday and Monday. Today, I wanted to send you these photos from the annual Kanab Hot Air Balloon Festival. This is the second of three days. We altered our hike this morning to be close to the balloons as they ascended. Little did I know how close we would be!

Included in the coming updates are two night hikes, a haunting visit to the hoodoos, an update on poor Clarence, and more of this exquisite desert scenery.

Our month in Kanab will be over a week from tomorrow. We are headed for another month-long hibernacle, but we’ll be enjoying a one-night stand in a former John Muir haunt between here and there.

Witnessing hot air balloons rising up from below you is an amazing experience. The bursts of the furnace make it sound like a whale ascending from the depths. You will enjoy Frank Sinatra’s ‘narration’ in the following video!

Samwise took it all in stride, but Emily was having none of this nonsense as these behemoths interrupted our usual solitude. She is not a barker, but my dear Karen wanted to speak to the manager when the balloons first took flight. (Click to listen to her complaints.)

Thank you for reading. Full subscribers, you’ll here from this coddiwomple tribe of three both tomorrow and Monday! There will also be other written posts before we say goodbye to February.

This post is unlocked—feel free to share it far and wide.

Onward, by all means.

Give a gift subscription