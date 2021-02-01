Postcards from the Road: Canyonlands National Park

Good morning and good February to you all.

The sun won’t rise here in Moab for another two hours. That gives me time to eat a good breakfast (oatmeal, blueberries, blackberries, cacao powder, ground flax and chia seeds, and a drizzle of maple syrup); shower and shave; pack up the rental before arriving at the trailhead before the sun rises.

There’s to be one last walk to an arch before we leave the Golden and orange sandstone of Moab behind. Then it’s back to a long drive to a new destination.

The forecast is clear sailing for us. I know back home folks are getting plenty of snow. We don’t expect to see any unless we travel up into the mountains.

This is just a quick post to share some postcard shots from this past week with you. These were taken in Canyonlands National Park.

Onward, y’all—with safety and hope.

Samwise does much better with heights than I do.

And one last video featuring our corvid your guide. Samwise and Emily are not looking out at the view, but at the raven, who was following us, and then awaiting our return from beneath the Tapestry Arch in Arches National Park..

Please feel free to share these postcards with as many people as you wish. I am unlocking the post so that you can.

Share