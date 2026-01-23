Tomorrow will be below zero, with the wind chill factor. On Sunday, the snow will begin, pick up by late in the afternoon, and by the time it ends late Monday, we’re forecast to receive between eight and fifteen inches. Talk about thrilling!

There is a charge in the air, the calm buzz before the winds come, and then the snow. The skies will grow dark and serious as they deliver heaps of snow to us. So, the last couple of days I’ve paid attention to the luminous Cape Cod light.