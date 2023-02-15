Postcards from the Open Road: Valley of Fire State Park

We’ve had a cold time of it since leaving New Hampshire. Not that cold bothers us usually, but suddenly wanting a boost of warmth, we traveled three hours west of Kanab for some 65-degree weather. Soon after making the reservations, however, the forecast changed, and harsh Mojave winds with gusts up to 45 mph were projected.

We followed through with our plans, though, and this morning we were rewarded. We only saw one other person on the trails in three hours of tromping about the park. (More on Nicole in an upcoming post.)

There were reports of mountain lion activity, and I saw paw prints along with a big horn sheep spine—a relatively fresh kill—on one trail. Nearby, we heard the big cat growl above one of the slot canyons. We never did see the cougar, unfortunately. Over the past five years, we’ve had three close interactions with them, and it has always gone well.

As a precaution, when trekking in cougar country, Samwise and Emily are asked to stay closer. As is their nature, they seem to do this on their own anyway. I suppose this is why we haven’t had trouble with them.

I am often asked about the camera I use. All photos and videos are taken with an iPhone 12. The only time I wish I had a “real” camera is when I’d like to use a telephoto lens. As for my technique: it is embarrassingly simple. It’s a version of guerrilla photography. I rarely stop to take a photo. Most are captured on the move, and I hope for the best. And we are not into posing. I like to capture Samwise and Emily in their natural states. What helps is taking photos in the soft light at the beginning and end of the day, and typically, I avoid southern angle shots due to the light. Of course, it helps to have photogenic models and landscapes, too.

Valley of Fire State Park is an hour east of Las Vegas, so it can get crowded after 9:00 am. Arriving half an hour before sunrise paid off and the colors were amazing! This was our first visit.

Today, a hundred photos were taken, mostly on the move, and it was difficult deciding which to share.

We’re staying another night. Tomorrow, we’ll return to Kanab, which promises to be unseasonably cold. We won’t remain long. This visit to the Valley of Fire was unplanned, and so is our next destination. In the true spirit of a coddiwomple, we follow the wind and our whims—and this year, higher temperatures.

A written letter will be with you shortly. Most likely, it will contain some of the photographs I could not fit here.

