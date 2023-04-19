Postcards from the Open Road: Theodore Roosevelt National Park

I had not heard of Theodore Roosevelt National Park until our first road trip in 2017. Since then, it’s become a favorite.

In late spring and early summer, the prairie blooms in wildflowers, and the hills are painted in layers of majestic green. When that happens, it becomes our prettiest National Park. But even now, as hints of winter’s grip remains and much of the ground is the color of straw and bison awaken with frost on their broad backs, it’s a special place, made all the sweeter with the return of the songbirds.