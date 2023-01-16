Postcards from the Open Road: Saint Simons Island, MLK, Jr; Washington, DC & Selma

It was not planned this way. It was not planned at all, really. Pieces simply fell together by chance or fate, making for a graceful story arc.

Washington, DC, was an afterthought of an addition to our itinerary. The first long drive out of New England is forever stressful and taxing. And it’s not until you get beyond Richmond, Virginia, that you finally feel as though you’ve broken free. That first night on the road is typically spent at any decent hotel along the way. Where that is located is not all that important.

But somewhere in all the planning, I realized it had been forty years since I visited D.C., and a strong hankering to see Washington’s monuments came upon me.