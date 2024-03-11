I believe this is the most astounding postcard collection I’ve posted in years. Four hundred photos were taken, and very few were deleted. It was nearly impossible to choose only fourteen! I hope you enjoy them.

There have been a ton of words out here in the last few days. It’s time to let the colors of the land and sky do the talking today.

Thank you to everyone who bought themselves a subscription, donated one to school kids and less fortunate people, or gave a friend or family member a gift subscription this week. The Gentle Barn gets half the proceeds, and they’ll be able to help so many abused and unwanted animals at their three locations. The sale and fundraising drive ends at midnight tomorrow (Tuesday). Until then, all new annual subscriptions are 20% off.

I always give what I can, but finding other creative ways to give more through these letters and photos is rewarding.

