We just checked into our second hotel, and it is fair to say we’re tuckered out. We have plenty to share about our first two days on the road, but not tonight.

Instead, I’m teasing you with a handful of ‘postcard’ shots.

Does Samwise look like he’s seen a ghost? That could very well be true. We stopped in Sleepy Hollow to visit Washington Irving’s grave. With pumpkins, cornstalks, and no snow, it still had a haunting Halloween feel.