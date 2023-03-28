Postcards from the Open Road: California’s Mid Coast
Turn up the volume and grab a cup of tea!
We’ve been back and forth across this grand country four times, with this being the fifth, and I’ve yet to find a more appealing and prettier place than California’s Mid Coast. From Morro Bay north through Big Sur (closed again this year) to the Monterey Peninsula, I am repeatedly seduced by scent, sight, and sound.
