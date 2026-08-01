Postcards from the Open Road: A Visit to the Grand Canyon's Quieter Side

Note: Some of you may have seen the video on Instagram (@tomsamemi). It was the rare video that appeared on Instagram before being posted here, but I wanted to get that page up and running. Instagram will allow me to share items that wouldn't make it here, and I’m enjoying it so far. We have so many photos from our trips that Instagram serves as a suitable appetizer to the main course.

Good morning.

I’m sending this out right before we hit the trail. As our time here winds down, I’m further drawn into the plants we visit on our morning route: the ancient junipers, gold-tipped sage, the fragrant mesquite, and the singular pinyon trees. They glow in the dawn light in contrast to the red earth and the background of vermillion cliffs. Our route trails take us through a distinctive Kanab scene. It will be missed.

I was not expecting to be captivated by the Grand Canyon’s North Rim like this. It makes sense, I suppose. It’s quiet, and the lack of crowds is ideal for someone seeking solitude. The viewpoints are limited compared to the more popular, tourist-filled South Rim.

The main setting for the North Rim is closed due to the ravaging wildfires. And while some have felt bad that we could not reach the fenced-off area, it was never going to be special for us. Samwise and Emily would have been limited and forced to be on leash at the now-destroyed lodge and visitors center.

Instead, we had to drive to get where we wanted, but the scenery was delightful. How I loved the sprinkling of wildflowers, the birch trees, and greenery. We visited three main viewpoints all cars were funneled to. Not that there was much traffic. But even so, at these parking lots, we went on walks that took us away from the pavement and the marked viewpoints.

There was a delicious feeling of having the North Rim to ourselves. We may have seen two dozen people the mornings we were there, but they went to the main viewpoints, and while we parked where they were, the discoveries we made were soul-filling.

Imagine having these views to yourself. We ended up sitting and pondering, relishing the cooler temperatures of the higher elevations for hours. Not once did another human wander into sight. It was the stuff of lifetime memories.

You’ll receive a second post today: the popular monthly What Are You Reading?

Also, in the days before we leave Kanab—you are going to love what we’ve added to the itinerary—there’s some stories to catch you up on from earlier in the trip. That’s one of the joys of these trips, there are stories to tell that will be told for months, and in some cases, years to come.

This set of postcards from the open road is unlocked. Feel free to share it with friends, family, co-workers, and any of the other usual suspects,

in all the usual ways.

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