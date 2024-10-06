Good morning from Jackson, New Hampshire.

Can you believe the colors will get even better than you see here in the coming days? Early morning light is the best because everything is crisp and clear, and the shadows provide contrast. It provides a striking contrast between light and dark, using shadows. Leonardo da Vinci, Rembrandt, Vermeer, Goya, and Caravaggio used it most proficiently. However, none of these profound artists used it as well as Mother Nature did and continues to.