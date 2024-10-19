The election is getting close. Anyone stressed?

Samwise & Emily from yesterday’s forest walk.

Here is a sweet and gentle photo break for your soul.

When we travel for four to five months each winter/spring, the average number of monthly posts for paid subscribers grows from 12 to 20. That’s to include extra Postcards from Open Road. Unlike my letters, there are very few words, consisting almost entirely of images.

These picture posts allow me to beautifully capture our shared experiences and the stunning American landscapes we encounter while traveling, hiking in nature, and exploring national parks and monuments.

This is the first year I’ve sent a handful of Postcards from Home, but I could not resist since this was the most outstanding fall foliage season I’ve experienced since we moved to the White Mountains 17 years ago.

But now we’ll cap the final Postcards from Home with photos of my co-conspirators, present and past.

Atticus atop Chapel Rock.

Samwise at the Grand Canyon

Samwise is like Atticus; he rarely looks directly into my camera (typically an iPhone). Both cast their gaze outward to the greater world. Conversely, Emily is like Will. She is always studying me closely and looking into the camera.

Emily & Einstein in DC.

Will with a single rose. Those eyelashes!

With that, I’ll leave you with these images: two from yesterday, others from past travels, and some from the days when I lived with Atticus and Will.

Another from yesterday.

“Piglet sidled up to Pooh from behind.

"Pooh!" he whispered.

"Yes, Piglet?"

"Nothing," said Piglet, taking Pooh's paw. "I just wanted to be sure of you.”

― A.A. Milne, The House at Pooh Corner

On Mount Lafayette

Notes on an Adventure

You won’t have to wait too long for the next installment of Postcards. We’ll be on the road in less than 50 days. This will be the first year where every day of the five-month trip will be filled with impactful destinations. In the past, there were always travel days mixed in, with the sole purpose of getting beyond where we were to the next stop. But with fun and inspired planning, each day of our upcoming odyssey will be a highlight. You have no idea how much that excites me!

Paying subscribers can expect a letter from me tomorrow.

On the rocks on the Monterey Peninsula