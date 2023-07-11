Postcards from Badlands National Park

Badlands National Park is always our last stop before heading home. (Other than last year, when we hooked south and west into Colorado to visit the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Great Sand Dunes National Park.)

Because of its place on our coddiwomples, it is charged with emotions. At that point, we have seen many of the wonders of our nation, but nothing quite like the Badlands. And here, we have a spectacular out-of-the-way spot where we've had the good fortune of spending hours alone with the bison bulls. And since we visit at dawn and dusk, the colors are sublime, compared to midday, when the video was taken.

To grasp how it feels to leave this place, you'll need to bundle your emotions and use your imagination. We've looped from home in New Hampshire's White Mountains, south through America's busiest and rudest roads, into the Deep South, where things are slower in both pace and progress—at least in the backcountry. Texas is always vast and seems to take forever to cross. Once we get to New Mexico, our Western adventures finally begin. We spend months in mind-boggling landscapes, in many of our country's grandest National Parks, around deserts and canyons and cacti, red, yellow, and orange rock, places where water does not come easy, visiting saguaros and Joshua Trees. Then it's California, a country unto itself, both in looks and personality. There is the blue-green of the Pacific Ocean, the calm of the Mid Coast, sequoias and redwoods, roaring rivers and mountains, wildflowers, and green hills we've never seen the likes of before. We hate the crowds and crime rate of the Bay Area, how we don't feel safe parking a loaded Clarence anywhere in San Francisco, but in contrast, we adore the north side of the Golden Gate Bridge, where we lustily hike the Marin Headlands. Northern California is quieter. Oregon and Washington are quieter and wetter yet. We turn from coastal birds and beasts to ponderosa pines and the thrill of bison country. After two weeks with the fantastic beasts, we finish with a last gasp of less than 24 hours in Badlands National Park. It is an orgasmic ending to four months of lovemaking.

And then we leave.

The lighting difference between dawn…

and midday.

It's akin to saying goodbye to your beating heart. For the road into Minnesota is painfully flat. The sky feels ghostly in comparison. Outside of Chicago, after months of clean air, open spaces, and colors that swirl and dizzy, we enter the concrete-gray highway that will take three days to cross.

Fifteen hundred miles from John Muir Country but still 1,500 miles from home, as we enter the abyss of rushing roads, I think of his words, "Civilized man chokes his soul."

Nearly every year for the past six, we've lived this ecstatic dream, and after the Badlands, it ends abruptly.

One of the reasons I consider upgrading from an iPhone is the idea of being able to capture photos like this from farther away. I don’t mind being this close since we start out far away, and the bison decide if they’ll get closer.

During those last days on the road, we are empty husks.

Yes, Badlands National Park is singular in our lives.

I often think we should do what Steinbeck did with Charlie and reverse the loop. But that would mean setting out in September because of the weather in the Plains States and bison country, and we'd be back here in winter, where we can't walk as much. The main objective of these trips is to find places to ramble on paw and foot. So that would not do.

Clarence awaits to take us home.

This is why the Badlands will remain that exclamation point—our last gasp before reentry.

Give a gift subscription

Emily’s Health

Emily has some concerns, and next week we have a crucial vet appointment. But that comes with a huge asterisk. I will address this in our next letter.

There’s a lot happening with our Substack letters and my writing this week. Within the week, I’ll address what’s going on with Emily, the heartache of saying goodbye to a friend, and the final installment of the Paige Foster letters: What Happened to Paige? There’s a lot to unpack and plenty of emotion with it. This letter is free for everyone, but the others are only for paid subscribers. Now seems like a fine time for a quick fundraising sale to benefit two extraordinary veterinarians. I’ll be telling their story. All our sales are used as fundraisers for non-profits helping animals in need. We happily split the proceeds of each sale. We’ll run this for one until midnight on Friday. Push the button below to subscribe for a year at 20% off.

Get 20% off for 1 year

And thank you for making last night’s traffic stop letter one of our best! (Click here to read it!)

Onward, by all means.