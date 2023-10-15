Postcards from a Splendid White Mountain Ramble

Are your eyes keen enough to pick out the apple Emily is chasing?

With the atrocities of war over the past week, it was a perfect time to work on building up our endurance before the next grand adventure. The high heat and humidity of the summer limited our hiking, and we look forward to hitting the road in fabulous shape. Today’s eight miles were divine.

We did not work on elevation gain, simply long, slow, delicious distance. The air was cool; at times, the breeze made it chilly. We took our time, stopped often, and relished how fortunate we are to live in this kind of setting.

The parking lot was packed, but we did not see anyone beyond the initial quarter of a mile. It helps to know the lesser-used trails.

How grand it is to live in a place E.E. Cummings chose to visit annually for most of his life. (Yes, I decided to capitalize his name, even though he did not always.) E.E. even died at North Conway’s Memorial Hospital after suffering a stroke in his Madison farmhouse.

Not only was he a poet, but he was also a prolific White Mountain artist. His favorite landscape was Mount Chocorua. This afternoon, we were kept company by Mount Stanton, with occasional glimpses of its neighbor, Mount Pickering.

i thank You God for most this amazing

day: for the leaping greenly spirits of trees

and a blue true dream of sky; and for everything

which is natural which is infinite which is yes (i who have died am alive again today,

and this is the sun’s birthday; this is the birth

day of life and of love and wings:and of the gay

great happening illimitably earth) how should tasting touching hearing seeing

breathing any—lifted from the no

of all nothing—human merely being

doubt unimaginable You? (now the ears of my ears awake and

now the eyes of my eyes are opened)

It’s been a tired foliage season, with the heat of the more extended summer stressing the trees. But we enjoyed “splashes” of color, “a blue true dream of sky,” and the song of the Saco River during this historically finest autumn day.

All the best models are wearing fallen leaves this season. But the look is not complete without the resting bitch face.

We usually reserve our postcards series for our cross-country coddiwomples, but occasionally, trying times and stunning nature compel us to use video, music, and photographs more than words.

Besides, the most recent letter was a long read without photos. Part two will follow shortly, and since it was a full moon hike coupled with my desire to keep my celebrated hiking partner anonymous, there won’t be many (if any) photos in the follow-up.

Since these postcards are being sent out to paying and free subscribers alike, feel free to share them with anyone through email or whatever social media platform you choose.

In these troubling times of cruelty, terrorism, and racism, may you find the peace Samwise exhibits whenever he sits and ponders the natural world.

Walk in beauty, y’all.