At the beginning of the Quiet Path in Stowe.

The fog is out this morning. It was yesterday, too. However, it soon lifted, revealing the most stunning and hopeful shades of green along Stowe’s Quiet Path. I first walked it with Atticus when he was a puppy. We returned several times during those first three years. Then I shared it with Samwise and Emily seven years ago. It’s been good to revisit this week. In a sharp, jagged, and angry world, where madness reigns, and social media and the news tell us to get more furious than we’ve ever been, it’s been a sweet escape.

The fog will lift again this morning, and we’ll return to the Quiet Path for another stroll before leaving Stowe.

I’ve considered what I wanted to share with you today. In light of the current news and escalating tensions and threats from individuals who need to sit down, shut up, and work toward peace and respect for one another, I’ve opted to post a collection of postcards from our New England coddiwomple.