Postcards from a Midsummer Day

After five days laying low and nursing injured legs and an eye infection, the three of us finally returned to the trails. It is the loveliest of summer days. Smoke from the western forest fires has taken a break, the breeze is comely, and the birdsong innocent but seductive. Midsummer is gracing us with bits of gold across the fields and along the trail…
