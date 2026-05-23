Provincetown seems impossible to capture.

One story, one set of photos, a season’s worth, a year’s worth, cannot do the place justice.

It is winter-harsh, and spring-, summer-, and fall-heaven. It is where the pilgrims first landed in the Mayflower, and before them, this remarkable sandy hook was home to the Wampanoag ("People of the First Light") and their allies, the Nauset. It is the devastating Portland Gale of 1898, the Portuguese fishermen who settled here, our country’s first art colony, and the birth of American theater. It is townie; it is newcomer. It is gentrification. It is acceptance, a place to come as you are. Independent shops, galleries, and restaurants are everywhere. Other than the Black Dog and Ben & Jerry’s, there are no chains.

It is straight and gay and every other color of the diversity flag. It is Eugene O’Neill, Susan Glaspell, Norman Rockwell, John and Katy Dos Passos, Tennessee Williams, Norman Mailer, Mary Oliver, and James Baldwin.

Provincetown is where Charles Webster Hawthorne opened the Cape Cod School of Art in 1899, establishing the tradition of plein-air impressionist painting here. Jackson Pollock, Lee Krasner, Franz Kline, Roger Motherwell, Edward and Jo Hopper, and Mark Rothko all spent time here. Art galleries continue to line Commercial Street.

Anthony Bourdain first entered a kitchen in Provincetown.

Provincetown is history, art, culture. It is the very edge of the United States, where Thoreau stood and pondered, putting the country behind his back. It is the Cape Cod National Seashore, lighthouses, coyotes, foxes, sharks, whales, and seals.