Nauset Beach, Cape Cod National Seashore.

In the pre-dawn dark, I am comforted three times over. Between the snores of Samwise and Emily and the pounding rain on our metal roof, I am blessed with coziness this Monday.

There is nothing good about 24 hours of December rain, especially with all the snow in the mountains—we are currently under an areal flood watch. Nevertheless, all feels right since we are safe and warm inside.

We took a last walk atop the packed trail early yesterday. Then the heavens opened. I can't imagine how deep the slush is. It will be akin to walking through stew until it freezes, so we’ll have to figure something else out.

At least the latest weather twist made our deliberations easy.

There was the initial desire to stay home until New Year's Day. We moved our departure up to Christmas Day, when our training walks were hindered by more snow. And now?

And now—we leave in nine days, and the flow of excitement and adrenaline courses through me when I consider how much there is to do and eleven days less to accomplish it.

I feel like Frodo Baggins preparing to leave the Shire! Like Frodo, I will have faithful Samwise (and Emily, too) by my side through thick and thin. There’s comfort in such company.

Our latest grand road trip/hiking adventure now begins December 20. Instead of a single week on old Cape Cod, there will be nearly three. I long to feel the bare earth of the witchy woods and the smooth, level sand of low-tide beaches under our feet and paws. How my body wishes to stride and climb, to sweat and struggle—how my lungs hunger to gulp the salt-sweet air!

Christmas dawn will have us unwrapping the day where the author Henry Beston walked beside the towering dunes on Nauset Beach while writing Outermost House. Those are some profound footsteps to follow.

For me, the holiday season is more about the build-up than the actual day. As a solitary I enjoy the end of the Christmas rush while opening a handful of gifts in our quiet home. But greeting December 25 with the ocean, whether it’s roaring or murmuring, will work, too. The thought of celebrating this day of days like this makes me smile.

There may be a sprinkling of other people on the beach at that early hour (but I doubt it), but we'll outtalk them quickly enough so that there is a better chance of meeting up with coyotes and maybe a seal or two.

For those of us who have danced with death, the view is different; it is what we make of it. I want the same miraculous experiences to always be part of Samwise and Emily's lives. We are peers, after all, fellow mortals, partners in crime, and the closest of cohorts.

Our long coddiwomples are always about my health, our freedom, and the joy of exploration. The prospect of four and a half months of hiking in landscapes sublime thrills me. And its immediacy is upon us.

Although this will be the sixth cross-country odyssey for Samwise and me and the fifth for Emily and Clarence, travel remains a novelty. I still quiver at the thought of having some of our National Parks to ourselves in winter. We've seen so many, yet we'll meet three more for the first time when we return home in early May. How cool is that?

By now, you know how much we are enthralled yet totally at home in our encounters with the western wildings—the smaller, louder desert coyotes, stately elk, quick and cute pronghorn sheep, mighty mountain lions, free-roaming wild horses, black and grizzly bears, extroverted ravens, and prehistoric bison. Will this be the year we finally run into javelinas?

A fellow mortal (Scottish poet Robert Burns’ term for those we share this planet with) in Badlands National Park.

The first trip, a year after I barely survived heart and kidney failure, stroke, and other maladies, was simply to say, "I always wanted to see these places!" I was not moving well that year and did not expect to live for very long after the trip. In more ways than one, it was planned as a final fleeting grasp at life—a goodbye, if you will.

But as my health improved, our trips have become more of a celebration while giving two former unwanted shelter dogs sensory adventures of a lifetime while being as free to roam without leashes as I am.

We are but three pilgrims setting forth to drink in as much of life and the world as possible.

To quote from Mary Oliver…

When it's over, I want to say: all my life

I was a bride married to amazement.

I was the bridegroom, taking the world into my arms.

When it's over, I don't want to wonder

if I have made of my life something particular, and real. I don't want to find myself sighing and frightened,

or full of argument.

I don't want to end up simply having visited this world.

We are not into many shops, but we can’t resist a stop to peruse their stationary. We know treasured reader Karen Carpenter approves!

Winter in New Hampshire does not frighten us, but our freedom is hindered by fewer places to walk. So we take to the open road, seeking beaches, canyons, deserts, mountains, and forests to hike. We even make the most of the occasional city (and will return for another leash-free sojourn among the Washington Monuments at 4 am)!

Another 4 am meeting of the minds, Abe?

This year's vagabondage has an additional theme. We are paying tribute to some of America's greatest dead poets and writers, visiting their graves or the places that inspired them while offering prayers of reverence and gratitude. This twist has me giddy.

Here is how our first three days will play out: I share it because it titillates me to write about it again—like a child contemplating the glittering presents under the Christmas tree—and all their possibilities.

We'll set out next Wednesday and stop in Tamworth to visit the grave of Hemingway's first wife, Hadley. I had no idea she was buried across the street from a place I once lived. Ernest later professed Hadley was his favorite wife, and she was instrumental in getting him started.

We'll head south and then west to tiny Nelson, NH, where poet May Sarton rests (hopefully in peace after a rancorous life). Twenty miles south of Nelson, we'll pay our respects to Willa Cather, where she's buried with her partner. In life, the two women had to mask their intimacy, but not in death. And why is dear Willa, author of the Great Plains, buried in New Hampshire? We'll share that in coming letters.

Once we enter Massachusetts, we'll detour to Lowell. How fitting to pay our respects to Jack Kerouac's headstone as we head out On The Road again!

But the highlight of the first day comes at the close. And changing our plans opened a wondrous addition for us.

We're spending the night in Concord, splurging for lodging in the 307-year-old Colonial Inn. We'll be within a few minutes walk to houses where Nathaniel Hawthorne, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and the entire Alcott family lived. Author's Ridge in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, where they and Thoreau are buried, is also a quick walk from the inn.

We don’t usually splurge for lodging, but I felt compelled. (Website photo.)

Remember the “shot heard around the world” to start the American Revolution?

It was fired when the British were marching on Concord to take control of ammunition the Americans had stored in the inn where we are staying!

Better than that, when Thoreau attended Harvard, he lived at the inn for two years. His aunts later ran it as a boarding house called the Thoreau House.

Concord’s Colonial Inn (Website photo). Can you imagine a better possible beginning to our literary pilgrimage on Christmas week?

On day two, we will be up with the sun and drive five minutes to Thoreau's cabin at Walden Pond. After Walden, we'll visit my parents' grave in Medway on the way to the Cape. I always try to begin our travels with a visit with Jack and Isabel when it’s possible.

On Cape Cod, we'll seek out the Rachel Carson Memorial in Woods Hole. This is the first place Rachel saw the ocean, and it was the beginning of her lifetime relationship with the sea and where she began her career.

For the next five nights, we will be in Hyannis, just down the road from Hyannisport—home of President John F. Kennedy, author of Profiles in Courage. A fun twist: JFK designated Cape Cod National Seashore to preserve that enchanting area because he was inspired by Carson’s prose.

Down the road from where we’re staying our first five nights on Cape Cod.

Our intense twice-daily walks and hikes will begin there—on the beaches and in the forests. Our first twelve days will focus on Barnstable and the surprisingly hilly woodland trails we know so well. The final Cape week will be on the clenched fist of Provincetown—Mary Oliver country.

From there? While our route is plotted, there's nothing but the unknown, and that makes all adventures so darn beguiling.

We leave in nine days—get packing!

Cape Cod sunrise.

“It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto

the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where

you might be swept off to.” ~ J.R.R. Tolkien