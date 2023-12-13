.Samwise at Crater Lake National Park.

Our road trips often seem limitless: ocean to ocean, desert to rainforest, mountains to plains, canyons to cities, busy to rural. But we are limited by a handful of factors. First and most important, we only travel where Samwise and Emily can find as much joy as I do. This means returning to many locations where two free-roaming dogs can explore off-leash.

Another limiting factor is the weather. We ventured into some areas during our first two trips, which were shorter and spanned from late spring into early summer, that are inaccessible to us in winter.

We tend to avoid busy areas choked by traffic, even if we can find some hidden place to have freedom; if it’s stressful getting there, we tend to skip it.

Lastly, time and logistics hold us back. We can’t be everywhere at once. I find this to be more of an issue when we are driving West, and there are multiple places I long to explore,…