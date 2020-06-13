Pine Mountain, Then & Now

Good morning.

There’s a sweet perfection to the birdsong and chatter that heralds the coming of the day. Here in the White Mountains, it’s an hour before sunrise, and the grand production has started in earnest. As I age, and bug season up here bothers me more each year, I think of how much I enjoy this music from our backyard or in our woodland walks and say, “Well, at least the birds are happy.” To them, this is a banquet of easy eating.

Sometimes, a bit of perspective helps.

As our world spins seemingly out of control, these early hours mean more to me. I wake before even Samwise in the summer months—he’s our early riser the rest of the year. I stay away from the news of the day, say my prayers, name at least ten things and ten people I’m grateful for, and boil water for tea and oatmeal. It’s in these early beginnings when keeping life simpler comes easy.

These summer hours help on the trails as well. We often beat the black flies and mosquitoes when it’s in the forties, like today. We also beat the heat and humidity. None of the three of us are into heat. In our first year of hiking, Atticus and I often climbed even when temperatures reached into the nineties with high humidity. Looking back, I ask myself two questions: How did we do that? Why did we do that?

Ego and ignorance, I suppose. All on my part, of course.

I don’t think about those early days in the mountains all that often. The present is enough to keep me grounded. But the other day I was thinking about how Atticus and I went up arduous mountain as often as possible, four or five days a week. We seemed to inhale summits back then. And yet, Samwise, Emily, and I walk more miles each week. On non-hiking days, Atticus and I kept our walks short. A mile each morning seemed like enough—another at sunset.

With my health much more of a consideration and the energy of my two young friends, five miles each morning is the norm, with three more—at least, in the late afternoon.

Now that the access road to the western trailhead of Pine Mountain is open to traffic for the season, we’ve added that four-mile loop hike to our walks. It offers us a change four days a week, now that it is in our rotation.

Up until a year ago, I felt like I’d never hike it again. It lay in fragrant memories as the place I discovered with Atticus; the first mountain I introduced Ken and Ann Stampfer to (after the endless list of peaks they introduced us to), and the mountain I pushed Will up in his cart. It was the mountain Atticus and I turned to for an easier climb when he was going through his exhausting chemo treatments.

Between its twin prominences—Chapel Rock and the main summit—Pine Mountain offers one of the top ten views in the White Mountains. We now scramble up it as often as we do any other walk. How grand it is to feel my heart and lungs and legs working in unison, getting an early morning exertion that leads to breathtaking vistas, and more of this same peace I’m listening to outside my window this morning!

Lately, realizing I want to move out of the Mount Washington Valley, most likely closer to the Vermont border, where there is less traffic and fewer vacation homes, and quiet is not as hard to come by, I pay closer attention to our route, the seven viewpoints we stop at, and tell myself, “One day, this will all be a memory, once again.”

The memories I’m am creating with Samwise and Emily are different than the old days. It has the feel of a new life since, hopefully, we all have a long way to go. In contrast, Pine Mountain was the only peak Will stood atop of, and in the end, when Parkinson’s began drowning Ann, it was one of her last doable climbs; and dearest Atticus, toe amputated and chemo drugs coursing through him—he was not what he once was.

It was also my first climb after heart and kidney failure and stroke and blood clots. Although that was a comeback for me, a return to a sweet memory, I’ve now left that version of myself behind too.

These days, we dance over it all, paying respect to the loved ghosts of my past, with steadfast Samwise leading, except on those mornings when sprightly Emily bounces ahead. There are even days when I lead the way, calling back to my friends to keep up. How is this possible that the old guy gets to lead? (Thank you, greens and beans and grains and fruits.)

It’s poignant how life changes—refreshed with new peers, new chances to love and live. Yet, there will come a day when we won’t live close enough to hike this route. It’s not long enough of a hike to travel to. It makes Pine Mountain perfect for where we live, just twenty minutes away. So, when we do leave here, I’ll now take two volumes of reminiscences to sift through, for when I’m old and grayer.

The three of us do not have ambitions to climb mountains very often. I’m healthier and lighter than any time I was swallowing entire ranges with Atticus, but my perspective is different. Ego has been left behind—for the most part. I embrace the simplicity of a chosen few places where people aren’t. That’s enough for me. That, and our woodland walks next to rivers Emily and Samwise and can play in, and I can wade through.

What do we need to be happy? I think it was Emerson who said, “Enough.”

The three of us have that.

