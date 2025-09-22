Will out back next to the Ellis River.

Good morning.

It is a strange thing to gift, donate, or throw away most nearly everything you own. I moved north from Newburyport 18 years ago with hardly anything, and I plan to move forward the same way.

However, it’s more difficult this time around. Back in Newburyport, I wasn’t home all that often, and I didn’t own much. However, since I’ve been in Jackson, especially after my ailments of nine years ago, there was a plan to make this a more comfortable and lovely home. There is a long list of small kitchen appliances, pots, pans, plates, bowls, jars, containers, even dish towels in our beloved kitchen that need to go.

My friends think it’s hilarious that I own three Instant Pots: a 3-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart. But the truth is I used them all, often simultaneously. I’ll keep only one.

Then there is the expensive Blendtec blender, which I use daily. That’s coming with me, but the (vegan) ice cream maker, countertop oven, food processor, stand mixer, hand mixer, and spice grinder are not.

I have loved all of these things.

I’ll ditch most of my large items, including the bed, kitchen table and chairs, armchairs, couch, bookcases (and books!), bureau, end tables, coffee table, and other pieces of office furniture.

My beloved lamps (I loathe overhead lighting) will be among the last out the door. I’ll put some of my wall hangings in storage, personal art pieces of Atticus, Will, Samwise, and Emily, mostly. But at least 90 percent of what adorned these walls will be gifted or trashed.

My framed Will Moses and Norman Rockwell prints have been finding new homes. My favorite witch and Christmas scenes have gone to Mike and Keith at the post office.

Then there’s nearly everything (other than half the clothing) that filled three closets. Goodbye to all of them.

I’ll leave my lawnmower, fire pit, and the two Adirondack chairs to my landlords, if they wish to take them.

I know it’s best to leave lightly, and there’s little I feel we cannot live without. Nevertheless, it is an interesting exercise. Purging always is.

Yet this is something more powerful, more painful. Thoreau said, “Simplify, simplify, simplify!” but it is easier said than done. Most of what we own here are pieces of a life, momentous attached to happenings and loved memories.

Life happened here. This is from Will’s last day; he was surrounded by $10,000 worth of blooms sent by many of you.

Something I’ve noticed is that the more I have cherished an item, the more pleasure I get from gifting it to “just the right” recipient. Lisa at Mountain View Farms collects pottery, and was quite touched when I gave her mine.