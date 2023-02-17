Over the Top!

This is a 2-for-1 day. A letter will be sent to you later, but I’m currently making new arrangements. We’re leaving Kanab 10 days early—reasons to come.

So, for now, enjoy this video taken on Wednesday in Valley of Fire State Park.

Between the first and second mornings, we hiked the same route, there was a flash flood, and it left some of the slot canyons flooded. We had to climb to get above Pink Canyon and left the trail. Up, up, up we went before we reached the top of the colorful Aztec Sandstone. The dawn light made many of the rocks unfathomable. While the video dimmed the colors, the still photos were accurate but looked photoshopped.

The climb was a sweet workout, and it’s a good thing I dubbed my heavy breathing with music from Pete Townsend’s Ironman soundtrack. (The lyrics resonate with me, since post-PuPu Platter of Death, I had to find ways to put myself back together.) Otherwise, you’d be calling me an ambulance or turning me in to the police for placing an obscene phone cal…