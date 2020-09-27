Our Stunning Fall Foliage

Our trees are thirsty here in the Northeast. Locally, this September has been a historically dry month, and it is about to shatter the record. The lack of rain and early frosts have brought peak foliage to several locations here in the White Mountains two weeks—at least—ahead of schedule.

I’ve never seen this shade of orange in the sumac leaves at Thorne Pond. And the colors of the sugar maples are beyond comprehension.

Fall foliage in northern New England seems an impossibility to the human eyes on an annual basis. But 2020 completely shakes my reality.

The colors won’t last long. As it is, away from the water, just fifty yards into the forest, birch trees are not flourishing with color. To be fair, they only seem to be at their autumnal best every few years. But currently, many are already dropping brown leaves. The same goes for the striped maples we’ve encountered. Their broad leaves typically carry an October red-purple hue that looks the color of a deep bruise. But this year, they are so pale they appear like spirits haunting the woodland. For comparison, think of how the lingering beech leaves look in February, but they are smaller.

The overall tapestry is an extraordinary scene to take in, though. Each morning feels a week older than the day before. Like us in 2020, the trees are aging faster than normal.

I suppose it’s par for the course in this strangest of all years. But I worry about the lack of rain and how it’s becoming the norm for our changing planet. The Saco is no longer robust. It’s become narrow and shallow. I’ve lived here for more than a decade, I’ve never seen the grand river so woebegotten.

Yes, where we live continues to be an inspiration, but I find myself mourning for what our species is doing to the natural world and our non-human peers we are supposed to share it with. I keep coming back to something Wendell Berry wrote:

“Industrial humans relate themselves to the world and its creatures by fairly direct acts of violence. Mostly we take without asking, use without respect or gratitude, and give nothing in return. Our economy’s most voluminous product is waste – valuable materials irrecoverably misplaced, or randomly discharged as poisons.”

This morning’s foliage is stunning, but forgive me for wondering if it is not a healthy sign moving forward.

Still, how fortunate I am to witness the grand display that plays out each autumn. The older I get, the more I appreciate being here. As I wrote on Instagram earlier, I am grateful, and I am amazed.

PS: I wrote this sitting in our backyard. Our grass has never been so faded in September.

These photos were taken with my new iPhone 11 Pro Max. It has an astounding camera. The lenses are so sensitive, I had to dial back the actual colors of the trees. I look forward to seeing what this camera can do with the wide open vistas out west this winter.

