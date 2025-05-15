Spring in Badlands National Park

On each of our trips, our last night in the American West is spent in Wall, South Dakota, since it is about 15 minutes from the bison we visit at Badlands National Park.

There is not much to Wall other than a jumble of small shops, worn-out museums, and lower end lodging surrounding Wall Drug, a mostly tacky tourist destination. The town is depressed—financially and spiritually—and yet, it is so close to our bison.

We visit the park in the afternoon, return at sunset to be with the bison, and rise before the sun to enjoy the prairie songbirds at dawn, which provide a stunning soundtrack to our final sit-down with the greatest American beast.

In past years, we left the park, hopped onto I-90, and crossed South Dakota and southern Minnesota. It is a long, flat, dull drive fueled by disappointment. Yes, we are headed home, but after months of big skies and ethereal landscapes, we are racing toward a few days of sullen concrete life. For five months, Samwise, Emily, and I roamed among Wilds through landscapes exotic to those who live in New Hampshire. The long drive back into a less appealing civilization is the worst medicine.

As we near Chicago, all those brilliant, sparkling, charming rear areas we enjoy are replaced by crowded, fast-food chain-choked highway rest areas. Constant highway exhaust dirties the fresh air, and trees and rolling prairie disappear. So do romantic horizons and sweetly sonorous birdsong.

Those four days on the road are quite the come down. They are the least favorite days of our year.

Lately, though, I’ve spiced them up with a less direct route, more back roads, some quiet towns (albeit many dusted with depression as well), and a few quirky historical and literary stops that thrill me. Instead of opting for the fastest way home, I’ve added stops that make the long traverse interesting—even sumptuous!

Researching the bison with several books this winter and spring has further educated me on the tribes that coexisted with them for generations before western expansion, manifest destiny, and white supremacy devastated both the tribes and the bison.

The 1800s were stark times for both. White Western expansion split the bison into two groups. The route taken by pioneers, and later the railroad, created northern and southern herds of bison. As the bison were massacred, Native American tribes were more or less imprisoned on forever-shrinking reservations.

When Lewis & Clark set out in 1804, between 30 and 60 million bison were roaming the plains. By the time this photo of bison skulls was taken in 1892, there were only 456 wild bison.

The more I learned about the relationship between tribes and bison, the more I felt, and the more I longed to know.

Reading about bison further educated me about how they were saved after nearly becoming extinct and the handful of preservationists responsible for their rescue and restoration. Two of the more interesting characters were George Bird Grinnell, founder of the original Audubon Society, and his friend, Theodore Roosevelt, even before he became President.

Grinnell and Roosevelt had different opinions toward Native Americans. Grinnell respected them enough to live among many tribes for a month or two on many of his western adventures while escaping his home in New York City.

George Bird Grinnell wrote eleven intensely researched books about the lives of Native American tribes. That is extraordinary, considering he was raised in a life of privilege in New York City and worked there his entire life. However, Grinnell spent nearly every summer exploring the West, especially what would become Glacier National Park. He formed relationships with the Cheyenne, Blackfeet, and Pawnee. The respect and friendship were mutual, and Grinnell often sided with and aided the tribes during negotiations with the government.

My research into George Bird Grinnell led me to dive even deeper into bison and, hence, Native Americans. Grinnell inspired our interesting travel day once we left Badlands National Park after a final dance with our bison brethren. It was a much quieter, a bit slower route, but it fed my hunger to explore.

Emily & her bison

As a young Yale graduate, Grinnell had his first Western experience when, trying to figure out his steps leading to adulthood, he signed on to a Western archaeology trip with a Yale professor he did not know.

Lacking a plan, he at least had a direction. Just before graduation he learned of an expedition being formed by one of Yale’s professors to dig fossils in the West. Grinnell understood next to nothing about fossils, and he had taken only one course in geology. He had yet to make the acquaintance of Dr. Marsh, Yale’s professor of vertebrate paleontology; very few students had, as he taught no undergraduates. All that most of them knew was that Marsh was a bone collector. ~ From John Taliaferro’s Grinnell: America's Environmental Pioneer and His Restless Drive to Save the West.

The team was headed to Nebraska to search for dinosaur fossils. So were Samwise, Emily, and I—headed to Nebraska, that is. Not in search of dinosaurs, but for the landscapes where the bison flowed in the millions, tribes were free to come and go, and a young George Grinnell first fell in love with the American West.

On the way to Nebraska, and 90 minutes south of the Badlands, we had a stop to make before crossing a state I knew so little about.

