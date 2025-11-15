Good morning.

After several days of clouds and drear and a raw chill in our bones, the sun has returned this morning, and anything seems possible. I’m nursing the last of an apple cinnamon tea in an old mug. Don’t you love how hot tea warms both your insides along with the palms of your hands?

Samwise is back in the bedroom, sitting on top of the high bed, surveying the backyard for birds and groundlings. Emily remains next to me. She consistently overestimates me. I can see this in her worshipful eyes.

Years ago, Paige Foster, Atticus’s breeder, turned friend and lover, believed that when it comes to the death of a human, there are two kinds of dogs. When a person who lives with a dog dies, one type will carry on mourning for a bit, but eventually finds their stride in the face of another beloved human. The other kind is rarer. When their human dies, they do, too. They won’t last long, and soon enough, they lose their will to live and would rather join their beloved in death.

My motivati…