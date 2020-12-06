Our Magical Mystery Tour Approaches

With fewer than 48 hours before we leave on our Coddiwomple, and much to do before then, I find myself in better spirits than I’ve known for quite a while. Yesterday’s storm was supposed to bring between one and two feet of snow, but Mother Nature sent her elsewhere and we were left with but an inch or two. Still, what a delight it was to leave first tracks through the shallow powder. Well, first if you don’t count the good-sized Eastern Coyote who preceded us.

It was cold and the wind was biting when we ventured out, but with the whimsical descent of flurries, and the powdered landscape, how could we not embrace the joy of the day? Christmas carols played for the entire seven miles. Samwise and Emily pranced and danced, wrestled and raced, while I moved with a delightful lightness of being.

Emily finds a beaver tree.

I tend to stress before trips. Lists wear me out. So you can imagine what it’s like to be packing up for five months away from the comforts of our hobbit hole—during the months when it is the coziest.

Day-by-day I’ve checked items off my not lists. Samwise and Emily were groomed, I opened up a travel account at TD Bank (it’s good to have a back-up debit account in case the main one is frozen for some reason), there was the five month’s worth of Eliquis and my diuretic (for my kidneys) to stock up on, and there have been numerous trips to the Jackson-Bartlett transfer station. There is still much to do, including wrapping and delivering (sometimes mailing) Christmas presents, all while continuing to pack.

I’m not bringing my snowshoes. They probably won’t be needed, but if they are, I’ll get a new pair since mine are worn and aged. I will bring my MicroSpikes, boots and trail shoes, balaclava, a simple assortment of winter and spring clothing, and enough rice and beans for a month in case we have to shelter in place.

Going about my business these last few days, I’ve witnessed the fatigue on the faces of friends and shopkeepers. It’s been a rough year for everyone who is the least bit sane and empathetic. Politics have been exhausting, Covid-19 is a constant concern, and even more tiresome to the folks I know here in the valley is the manner outsiders have treated the pandemic. We are all used to visitors here in the mountains, but they used to come and go, even the ones with second homes. But this has been the year they came and stayed—and bought, and built, and are shaping the region into yet another Massachusetts suburb.

It used to be people came north to get away from it all. Now they’ve come to get away from the virus but brought everything else along with them—including their beliefs that the area should be more like the places they come from.

Reminds me of that old relationship joke: I love you enough to spend my life with you—now change.

I’m one of the lucky ones. After eight months of feeling smothered and restrained, I get to escape to places where people are not.

However, our first stop does have folks there, but not at the places we’ll frequent…or the times we’ll frequent them. There are endless pine-lined trails to get lost on, empty beaches to wander under brooding winter skies, and the soothing sounds of gulls and the coming and going of the tides. It’s heaven on earth for this introvert

Strangely, the region where are headed to has a higher rate of Covid-19 cases than we have here, but we are expert at avoidance. As a solitary—with two non-human compadres—I am an expert at social distancing. The only place I expect to encounter people indoors will be grocery stores. Even then, I’ll be using the businesses that are not as cramped and have graded well with their Covid response and the flow of air.

The excitement of travel is finally building, despite the weight of the past year and the current concerns. Even if travel in the year 2020 is an extremely different experience.

I’ve got more masks, disinfectants, and hand sanitizers than a person could possibly use in a year—just to be certain. I also carry a healthy respect for the virus.

One of the advantages of changing our first seven weeks from one where we were going to be bouncing around to a singular location is that I’ll be able to catch up on my writing.

Now that Emily is back to her old self, we’re averaging a good ten miles a day. It will be grand to have a fireplace to warm up by after all our December and January wanderings.

While our stops are being kept a mystery until we arrive at each of them, we’ll be at the first location from December 8 until January 24. I’ll announce where that first stop is on Wednesday.

I will be writing three posts a week on average, and send out a fourth post that is only a collection of photographs. I figure it’s a good way for you to travel with us.

Consider each post a dispatch from the open road, a small chapter in a travelogue. Think of the photographs as postcards.

I am going to leave the comments on for most posts for the length of our Coddiwomple. My only request is that you refrain from offering unsolicited advice. I promise not to offer you any either. 😊

The plans for subsequent stops are fluid. But we do not plan on returning to Jackson until early to mid May. The hope is that we make it to the Pacific Coast.

I fear this may be the year we won’t see the bison out west since many of the states where they roam are not doing a very good job handling the virus. My goal is to stay healthy and not to endanger others. That means we won’t be spending time in Navajo Nation. This saddens me as much as possibly missing out on the bison of Wyoming, Montana, and North and South Dakota.

Our adventures have often been guided by wind and whim. This time the pandemic and how regions handle it play a decisive factor in our itinerary.

For those of you who are new to our travels, due to my health issues I do not eat out—save for an occasional take out from the drive through at Starbucks (oatmeal) or Wendy’s (plain baked potato.) I stick to the way I eat at home—whole-food, plant-based.

I’m bringing a 6 qt Instant Pot, a Green Pan, blender/food processor, some kitchen utensils, food containers, and an assortment of spices and balsamic vinegars. Each lengthy stop has a kitchen.

Our trips are designed so that they are as much for Samwise and Emily as they are for me. We don’t skip National Parks, but we rarely spend more than a few hours in them since dogs are not very welcome. Instead, I concentrate on National Forests, where dogs are allowed to roam under voice control.

I have concerns about the wild animals we’ll encounter. Black bears are not an issue for us here. Neither are moose or coyotes (for the most part). However, there’s a chance we’ll encounter more aggressive coyotes, grizzlies, mountain lions, lynx, peccaries, scorpions, and rattlesnakes on our travels.

Samwise and Emily have been off-leash their entire lives and are constantly reminded to be respectful of other four-legged souls. We are more vigilant in areas where the wilder beasts live, and we tend to stick closer together. I also keep the phone number for an emergency 24-hour vet in my phone’s address book for every stop we make.

That’s about it for now.

A reminder that paid subscribers will receive four posts a week on our trip, while free subscribers will continue to receive three each month.

Thanks for being here. I look forward to announcing our first stop on Wednesday morning.

Onward, by all means.

