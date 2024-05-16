Emily with Jack London on the Oakland waterfront’s Jack London Square.

For four to five months each winter, we cast ourselves deep into an undulating, churning, often thrilling road adventure, and from the moment we arrive back in Jackson, the finality is so abrupt that it almost feels as though we've awakened with a shocking gasp from an epic dream.

We revert to homebodies, avoiding the hum and thrum of a growing Mount Washington Valley. Daily pleasure is found in two woodland walks, a humble country kitchen, mugs of tea, a good book at bedtime, and penning letters to friends.

After the frenetic go, go, go of putting another 17,000 miles on Clarence, we land back where we began. It's almost dizzying. This monk falls back into privacy and safe exhaustion. And there come moments when I look back at it all and wonder, how could any of it have happened?

All true travel is a journey away from ignorance into discovery.

Our trips always force this solitary to grow, but this year, I felt

like I was in a Masters of Literature course.

One never knows what will befall them on an ambitious adventure. The breathtaking landscapes, various personalities, both kind and unkind, changing weather, highlight hikes, and trials and tribulations are thrown together. It's like stepping into a novel and never knowing what the next page will reveal.

This year's trip was further guided by my desire to seek out the towns and backdrops that shaped many of America's most profound authors—and their graves. It was a simple plan: if a storyteller was buried within a reasonable distance from where we would travel, we'd swing by, and I'd give thanks and prayers.

This part of the trip was born out of a simple question.

Late one night, while watching Midnight in Paris, there was a time travel scene when the protagonist, Gil Pender, found himself back in Paris keeping company with Ernest Hemingway, Gertrude Stein, Pablo Picasso, F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Salvadore Dali, and others.

I knew many of them came to unfortunate ends, but I wondered most about where F. Scott Fitzgerald was buried. He and Zelda were not together in the end, and Fitzgerald died pitifully alone, a broke drunk. But where is F. Scott Fitzgerald buried? He did not have a set home, not one we associate with him, at least. And he died young.

A quick internet search revealed his grave is in Rockville, Maryland.

I looked it up on the map, discovered it was half an hour outside of Washington, D.C., where we were returning for another pre-dawn ramble among the monuments, and decided then and there that we had to make a pilgrimage to the cemetery.

(It's a small cemetery within a breath of a tiny church. I had to walk up the entrance to the church to reach the gate while people were gathering for a funeral. Everyone was dressed respectfully in black, and here I came, galumphing up from the parking lot wearing sweatpants and an orange raincoat. The mourners first looked at my dress and then to my face, wondering if I was someone from their past. I respectfully bowed my head, entered the procession into the church, and side-stepped at the last second through the graveyard gate.)

F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald’s grave in Rockville, Maryland.

Our trips are always designed with the understanding they are as much about Samwise and Emily as they are about me. That limits where we travel and what we do. While we mostly avoid cities, I was pleased to spend off-leash rambling with them in D.C., San Francisco, just outside Las Vegas, and St. Louis. We are mostly country mice, seeking fields, forests, and beaches where we can wrap ourselves in the glorious loneliness of an ever-increasingly crowded world.

But for once, while making my list of author's graves, I was planning something primarily for me.

Henry David Thoreau, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Louisa May Alcott, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Mary Oliver, Rachel Carson, F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Truman Capote and Harper Lee, John Steinbeck, John Muir, Ernest Hemingway, Jack London, Robert Frost, and Mark Twain. (There are several others I've not mentioned.) How these creatives have inspired, educated, and lifted me through the years!

I was not ready for how much the gravesite visits would stir me. How I'd find myself in an intoxicating reverie of reverence. There was not a grave where I did not feel my heart beating within my chest. Some brought tears, but all brought gentle smiles and deep gratitude. Finding some of the graves was like following a treasure map because they were difficult to reach.

Walking on land and streets, which the authors used for inspiration, my imagination and empathy delivered me to a trance-like state. I imagined myself in the places that defined them (and some they defined) when they were alive.

From the first night on the road, the spell was cast when we landed in Concord, Massachusetts. Up at 3:00 am in an inn Thoreau once lived in and walking the ghostlike streets of that historic town, by houses owned by Hawthorne, Emerson, and the Alcotts, I could feel all of them and dear Henry, too, all around me.

I'd read many of these authors' and poets' books, but following through with my quest, I learned much more about each. It never failed to amaze me how many were connected.

All true travel is a journey away from ignorance into discovery. Our trips always force this solitary to grow, but this year, I felt like I was in a Masters of Literature course.

How often, once we reach our fifties, sixties, or seventies, do we get the opportunity to be thrilled and surprised? As we age and experiences accrue, we pretty much know what to expect. We're so settled into our comfortable lives that there's no reason to stray from what we know.

But from last December through April, I was given the gift of growth. My mind was stimulated, as were my emotions. How cool is it that I got to stand and feel Harper Lee's Monroeville, Teddy Roosevelt's Medora, Mark Twain's Hannibal, and Edward Abbey's Moab?

A visit to Mark Twain’s childhood home in Hannibal, Missouri.

Give a gift subscription

I'm a literary geek, and the simple question of "I wonder where F. Scott Fitzgerald is buried" brought me on a quest of a lifetime, within another trip of a lifetime with Samwise and Emily.

In the coming months, you'll read about the personalities we met on our travels, our favorite hikes, places that feel like home away from home, our challenges, where we rested our heads, how we failed, and where we succeeded. You'll also learn more about my vast literary adventure that had me communing with many of our greatest American storytellers.

At the grave of Mark Twain. Samwise and Emily were not allowed in several of the cemeteries, but there were some when they did not have to wait in the car.

Post Script

Our stops also spurred further stops. The Minute Man statue in Concord at the Old North Bridge where the “shot heard round the world” was fired has ties to Emerson and Hawthorne, and it spurred a breathless Sunday night race to discovery 3,000 miles away in California. It became a inspiring quest within a quest.



There are many such stories I’ll be sharing with you in the months to come.

Our first morning on the road.