Our Hike to Morning Glory Arch

Everything here is lush and green, and soon the verdant tones will peak. Fortunately, black flies haven’t been as much of an issue this year, nor have mosquitoes. The spring hatch of the ticks has passed, and I no longer find four or five crawling on me each day.

Emily is back to her swimming—gosh, how she adores it! How she needs it! Part otter, part dog—my friend is never more joyous than when jumping in the water. On any given walk, she nips off into the pond or river, takes a dip, and rejoins us on the trail.