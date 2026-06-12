Emily eyes a blonde in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

And so it begins… Our latest cross-country odyssey commences tomorrow morning. We plan to be out the door and in the HMS Beagle between 9:30 and 10 a.m.

We never launch smoothly. The days leading up to our trips are exhausting, and that fatigue comes in layers. You’d think for as often as we’ve tackled these massive undertakings, I’d have it down by now.

Once we hit the road, all is well; it’s just getting out the door that is difficult. I mentioned to a friend that I handle all the major preparations with ease; it’s the everyday stuff that trips me up. For instance, why didn’t I clean out the fridge a few days ago? Or pack all my stationery neatly away?

There are still two more dump runs to make. One for trash, another for recycling. Thankfully, the transfer station opens at 7:30 tomorrow morning.

So what’s ahead for us during our first 20,000-mile summer coddiwomple? We’re all about to find out.

A Pacific sunset.

Here are a few points I can share:

We’ll visit our first National Park at the end of day 3 and the beginning of day 4.

Our first visit with a bison herd will be on day 4.

It will take us 7 days to reach one of the more popular gateways to the American West.

We’re embracing Route 66’s 100th birthday. Expect many photos.

Plans change, but there are currently 25 National Parks on our itinerary.

Surprisingly, we’re also embracing three of the four American Deserts. Yes, we know it’s summer, but we’re looking forward to dry heat after today’s steam bath on Cape Cod. It reached 88 degrees with a real feel of 105!

Samwise and Emily were groomed today. Nancy went a little lower than I asked, so get ready for their summer crew cuts! I’m sure it feel better for them.

I’ll be dedicating letters/posts/videos to a few readers, who are not expecting it.

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Our first day was going to be a 10-hour drive, but that has changed. There will be 2 stops on the way to our first night on the road. The following morning will begin with 3 storied stops before we reach the same hotel along the Potomac that our original plans had us staying in at the end of day 1. Give a gift subscription

Among the stars of this year’s odyssey will be bison, of course, ancient bristlecone pines, plenty of hikes, a dozen literary stops, and more. Oh, and there are the folks we’ll meet—strangers, fellow pilgrims, fellow Americans. We’re even dropping in on 3 or 4 longtime readers we’ve never met. I hope to write about our time with them, if they are comfortable with that.

Lodging splits for the first 3 weeks: 6 independent hotels, 6 chain hotels, and 3 rental homes.

Wilds we expect (or hope) to meet: grizzly, elk, javelinas, mountain lions, black bears, antelope jackrabbits, big horn sheep, wild horses, wolves, mountain goats, prairie dogs, roadrunners, coyotes, deer, seals, sea otters, pronghorns, and ravens.

I hope to do justice to the places and faces we’ll meet on our way from the Atlantic to the Pacific and back again.

Thank you for being here.

And you thought Provincetown was racy!

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Jack London and Emily in Oakland.

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“You can’t stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come

to you. You have to go to them sometimes.” ~ A.A. Milne

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