Tom Ryan, Author

Tom Ryan, Author

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Janice Greene's avatar
Janice Greene
7h

Tom, my Rand McNally Road Atlas is out and ready to follow you, Sam & Emily on your adventures this summer! Can't wait!

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Mary from Huntington Beach's avatar
Mary from Huntington Beach
7h

A surprise was delivered by our mailman today❣️❣️A letter from a friend filled with traveling excitement and anticipation. I feel the same way only this time I travel on my own to meet a bunch of strangers from parts unknown in a place I never dreamed of seeing. Not only a spirituality adventure but a place where some of my ancestors lived over 300 years ago. This is the story of my life, it unfolds unexpectedly through my 80+ years. My only hope was to be married with children, but it was also filled with unplanned experiences. I guess that’s LIFE in all its many emotions and experiences. For all adventurers, armchair travelers and readers, “May the road rise up to meet you, May the wind be always at your back, May the sun shine warm upon your face, the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, May God Hold You in the palm of His hand.🍀🍀

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