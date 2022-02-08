A curious thing happens whenever we arrive in Kanab, and this year is no different. After weeks of flitting across America, like three hummingbirds at a dizzying pace, we reach this strangely calming corner of desert with its red clay, layered cliffs, and endless skies, and we pause to sigh, to breathe, to take it all in. A desire to become invisible, b…
© 2022 Tom Ryan. See privacy, terms and information collection noticePublish on Substack
Tom Ryan, Author is on Substack – the place for independent writing