Our Favorite Coddiwomple Stop
Samwise and Emily find a way to be themselves
Upon our return to New Hampshire, a friend wrote and asked, “What was your favorite stop?”
Since I was writing a letter, it gave me time to consider my answer.
We don’t travel like most folks (and dogs). This is because I had not traveled for decades. Since we are under a deadline of sorts, we now cram as much as possible into our coddiwomples. Our annual trips take us to deserts, canyons, forests, prairies, cities, and shorelines. But my favorite place we visited is different than all of them.
I’ve mentioned this Richard Osman quote from The Thursday Murder Club before, but it fits our stage of life: “You always know when it’s your first time, don’t you? But you rarely know when it’s your final time.”
I swear, the older I get, the more sentimental I become and the more poignant this line is.
Our first two trips came about when I was told I would not live much longer. There was a hurry to drink …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.