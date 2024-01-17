Theodore Roosevelt Island, Washington, D.C.

I could not predict how well our return to Washington, DC, would go. It's nearly impossible to catch lightning in a bottle once, never mind twice, so I lowered my expectations. But I also added an additional twist to our itinerary and throughout the morning, my joy continued to expand..

After leaving the Hotel Hive, where we also left the storm clouds behind, we had an important reunion awaiting us in Lexington, Virginia. But first, we had three quick stops on a busy Wednesday. It was a good omen to begin the second chapter of the day under brilliant blue skies and I pointed Clarence in the direction of the statue I most wanted to see on this visit.

We drove across the Potomac to Theodore Roosevelt Island. No U.S. President captures my interest like Theodore Roosevelt. He's known for his bluster, enthusiasm, and energy and also for being manic-depressive. Of more interest to me, TR was a profound reader, writer, and environmentalist. He protect…