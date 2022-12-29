One of the residents of Badlands National Park.

I’m doing my best to stay centered while readying to uproot our lives for the next four months. There’s much to do, and in between chores, I’m awash in anticipation of the possible. One of my favorite aspects of these coddiwomples, no matter how many we’ve enjoyed, is the veil of mystery. We simply have no idea what awaits us.

We’ll surely walk in extraordinary settings, meet new people who will inspire, and be warmed by the company of old friends—including one inspiring clan we’ll meet in person for the first time after years of online and written interaction.

No doubt we’ll collect resounding memories and see sights and souls that will widen our eyes and hearts.

But there will be days when we’ll be in the car for as many as six hundred miles. Of course, we’ll take our breaks and attempt to find some off-road adventures on our way from one place to another. But while driving, my mind will need to dance a jig or two. These titles will help.