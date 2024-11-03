Good morning on a bright, chilly, but hopeful Sunday.

I cannot quite explain how November went from my least favorite of our twelve months to my most cherished. Of course, it has more to do with my life than the month, for November has always been November. Surely, it had something to do with me not being as set with myself when I was younger and I wished it to be more than it was. Now, our eleventh month is more than my heart can contain.

November feels like a rolling holiday for introverts. Well, until Thanksgiving, that is. But these first weeks are a feast of solitude, quiet, and thoughtful contemplation. It’s a time for hearth and home. Monastics rejoice!

Our early nightfall begs us to come inside and be warmed in our kitchens or cozied up with books in a favorite chair. We begin to take stock of our grounded lives now that fewer distractions exist.

This is a simple but good time.