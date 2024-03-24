Our Amazing Pilgrimage

We invite you to enjoy this video of our last hike to see the elephant seals sunning themselves in Big Sur. We enjoyed several days in their company and it is one of the highlights of this trip.

Travel teaches us. The more we surrender to the open road and its wonders, whether they are landscapes, seascapes, weather, wild animals, or merely other people, the further under its spell we fall the deeper the enchantment.

I’ve been open to several lessons since leaving home on December 20. Some are easy to accept, while others will remain a challenge. Many of these will be addressed as I recount the places and faces we encountered for nearly five months on the open road from my desk in Jackson beginning in May.

There’s much to be grateful for, even with this trip’s imperfections. After all, the wrong turns, detours, and figurative and literal storms create the tenor and tone of a coddiwomple.

I’m writing this less than ten miles from John Steinbeck’s Salinas' birthplace and grave, so it’s fitting I borrow from him again. He wrote the following in Travels With Charley.

“Once a journey is designed, equipped, and put in process, a new factor enters and takes over. A trip, a safari, an exploration, is an entity, different from all other journeys. It has personality, temperament, individuality, uniqueness. A journey is a person in itself; no two are alike. And all plans, safeguards, policing, and coercion are fruitless. We find after years of struggle that we do not take a trip; a trip takes us.”

Amen to every bit of that, brother John.

This will probably be the final fundraising sale for animals in need for the next six months. By now, you know we use our travels to highlight and raise funds for animal rescue organizations. It’s part of giving back. The current beneficiary of our efforts is the SPCA of Monterey County. All annual subscriptions (including gift subscriptions and donated subscriptions) are 20% off through Monday at midnight. The SPCA of Monterey County will receive half of the proceeds of each new annual subscription this weekend.

We have at least six (and maybe seven weeks) left before we get home. So there’s much more to come. And once back in Jackson, the stories of our travels will continue. But this feels like a good time to wrap up our fundraising efforts.

So, thank you for being here and reading while following us on the open road.

