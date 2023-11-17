From Cape Cod’s Nauset Beach to Neskowin, Oregon.

(Consider this Part 2 of yesterday’s “November’s What Are You Reading Post?” This is going out to all subscribers, but this weekend’s letters will be exclusively for paying subscribers.)

Our latest coddiwomple will have us on the road from New Year’s Day through early May. That’s a ton of time behind the steering wheel, and I’ll be counting my blessings for the gift of audiobooks.

My audiobook strategy is typically to only listen to what has been read and enjoyed enough to revisit.

All but two of these are much-loved reads. Dr. Michael Greger’s latest, How Not to Age, will be published in December. While Amor Towles's latest will drop in April.

Topping off the list is Douglas Brinkley’s trio of environmental history books focusing on how leaders from the Roosevelts, Kennedy, Johnson, and, yes, even Nixon, paid attention to the likes of Henry David Thoreau, John Muir, and Rachael Carson to play out-sized roles in preserving public lands and protecting waterways, birds, and beasts from human onslaught.

I read each of them with my mellow highlighter at the ready, and several pads of stick-it notes were sacrificed in recording thoughts and marking pages. I look forward to a revisit, as we visit the places our leaders protected.

Leigh Montville is one of the reasons I write, and he's the first person I ever read. His columns in the Boston Globe's sports section transcended playing fields, ice rinks, and basketball courts. Leigh captured the drama between the lines, made our heroes accessible, and captured our attention with a mixture of poetry and prose one seldom finds.

John Irving and Leigh Montville were the first writers who permitted me to color outside the lines, take chances, and record with imagination and instinct.

Every year, whenever we pass through San Diego and drive along Ted Williams Freeway, I think of Leigh and Ted and tell myself to read his splendid biography of this American hero again. This time, I'll listen.

Give a gift subscription

Joseph Campbell's hours of recorded conversation with Bill Moyers for PBS introduced the world to the hero with a thousand faces. He explained myths, their impact, and why they still matter. I have watched the interviews countless times over the past three decades, but they never get old.

Ann Patchett weaves strong and clean stories with the ease of breathing—or so it seems. I fall into her novels, and having Meryl Streep read Tom Lake only adds to the allure!

Dr. Michael Greger's How Not to Die helped save my life. Confession: the book was so thick it intimidated me, so I listened to it. His studies and books are consistently brilliant and eye-opening, and he knows how to share data that extends our lives, and fulfills the years we have left. His latest, How Not to Age, is due out in December. I can barely wait!

On the first day of our Great American Dead Writer's Society Tour of 2024, we'll visit Wills Cather's grave in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, and explain why she is buried in this rugged state. It will be among the first of dozens of cemetery visits celebrating many of American history's most influential authors and poets. I had to include her Death Comes for the Archbishop, especially since we'll stop in New Mexico later in our odyssey.

I do my best to read some Charles Dickens and Mark Twain every year. No, Dickens is not buried in the United States, but his work inspired numerous grand storytellers. It's time to revisit A Tale of Two Cities.

Abraham Verghese cast spells whether his words reach my eyes and ears. He's a sensual conjurer of textured storytelling.

This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

D.H. Lawrence (are you aware he had New Mexico ties?), in Women in Love, wrote, "That's the place to get to—nowhere. One wants to wander away from the world's somewheres, into our own nowhere."

At times, the American West feels like we've found our own nowhere. It's why we return annually. Well, Verghese's storytelling does that as well. It helps us to lose ourselves.

Lastly, Amor Towles, author of three beloved novels, comes out with Table for Two in April. I'll listen to it before reading it because I am greedy and long for anything he publishes. He's written instant classics with gritty characters I never want to let go of.

And here's something funny about his audiobooks. Many authors have the same narrator for all their work. But in Rules of Civility, A Gentleman in Moscow, and The Lincoln Highway, all smashing successes, each had a different narrator who felt perfect.

Table for Two is a collection of short stories and a novella. It will be fun to see what Mr. Towles serves up.

I don’t imagine we’ll get through this entire list, but what a joy it will be to try!

PS: Unsolicited advice is considered bad form here. I promise not to tell you what to do either!