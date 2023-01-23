All photos can be enlarged by clicking on them.

It’s easy to feel rushed and harried when bouncing from destination to destination. This year, a repeated affirmation reminds me to stay present.

Today marks our nineteenth on day the road away from our cozy hobbit hole. Yesterday, Clarence passed 4,000 miles on the trip. And while not everything has turned out as planned—I’ve only worn shorts twice; I purposefully did not bring winter boots and had to buy a pair yesterday; and I forgot my backpack and headlamps at home—I daresay our coddiwomple has far-exceeded hopes and expectations.

I mean, seriously, how will I ever forget any of these captured moments? And the photographs are but pinpoints that hold a greater vault of memories.

Speaking as one who knows full well what goes through your head on a deathbed, these days will be with me as long as my mind is clear enough to recall them.

Each stop has been so treasured; I’ve wished we had more time.

That’s how it felt leaving the Sonoran Desert yesterday after only three nights. We squeezed in a final five-mile dawn trek among the saguaro, cholla, prickly pear, and palo verdi. Once again, we were alone on the trail, and it was a crisp 28 degrees. And as if scripted (after yesterday’s post), we came within feet of a song dog who walking on the trail in the opposite direction. He shrilly barked in agitation at Samwise, Emily, and me, studied us for a moment as we stood in silence, and then vanished down a stony ridge.

Our next destination has been planned for months, and reservations could not be canceled. I considered this when the area was slammed by snow, and the most important roads in the park were closed. But that was two days ago. I crossed my fingers when we went to bed on Saturday. Unfortunately, I checked the weather upon waking and was warned we were heading into a winter storm advisory with a possible 8 inches of additional snow with winds as high as 40 mph, expected morning temperatures between 6 and 10 degrees, and continued road closures.

Shit.

The unknown really does add spice to a long expedition. After close to four hours in the car, we stopped in Flagstaff, which was under lovely blue skies, and more than a foot of snow, to buy winter hiking boots and an additional warm shirt.

We left the blue skies behind, and I sighed over the next 90 minutes at the gathering storm clouds and deteriorating road conditions. The speed limit was 65, but no one with any sense was surpassing 35.

Borrowing from Yeats, we slouched toward our destination with foreboding. Even stalwart Samwise, who sits next to me as my observant navigator, opted to surrender his post to sleep in the back seat.

“Turning and turning in the widening gyre

The falcon cannot hear the falconer;

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold…”

I envisioned two days stuck in our hotel room. The grace that has overseen our travels appeared to have run out.

At check-in, the young Navajo desk clerk apologized for the conditions and the roads.

“You are one of our few guests, so I upgraded your room.”

We lay down on our beds to watch the end of the snowy Bengals — Bills game. Ninety minutes before sunset, I said, “Screw the gathering clouds; let’s see how far we can get.”

That extra layer came in handy since it was a mere fourteen degrees. But as we stepped out along a trail packed with snow and icy and entered a corridor of white-laden trees, a hint of gold tapped me on my shoulder.

As if choreographed, all three of us turned around to see the sun parting the dark clouds. One beckoning beam was but the beginning. Soon, blue skies appeared, and despite the bone chill we walked for two hours, finishing in the dark, where we surprised a gathering of elk, who looked at us with mild curiosity before finding us of no further interest.

Here is a sampling of what we experienced.

We are all reminded time and again to stay present, welcome wonder, answer the door when adventure knocks, and be humbled by the gifts we receive. How could I not feel a canyon’s worth of gratitude for this unexpected outcome?

This coddiwomple began on the Outer Cape, so it’s fitting I close with Mary Oliver: “To pay attention, this is our endless and proper work.”

PS: It’s currently 5:30 here at the Grand Canyon. Daybreak is in two hours. We’ll venture out an hour before that to greet the rising sun. It is bracingly cold, but we are collecting lifetime memories today. We are only here for two nights, after which I will once again say, “I wish we could have stayed longer,” before moving onward to the waiting wonders.

PPS: Thankfully, for the first time in our travels, there is a grand bathtub with an endless supply of hot water and welcoming beds that insist on an afternoon nap.

How is it possible we have at least three months of the coddiwomple left? Feeling blessed.

Thank you for being here.