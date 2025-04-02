We’ve got a long travel day ahead of us before we reach Redwood National Park this afternoon. It will be a pleasant drive, one of our favorites of the trip. Before being delivered to the “other” big trees, we’ll revisit the California Coast.

Like many of you, I have my concerns about what has and is transpiring to science, nature, libraries, schools, the environment, medicine, simple honesty, rights of all kinds, etc. Unfortunately and maddeningly, the marathon list goes on. Hell, even some words are being banned.

Lucky me, it’ll get to pray to the glistening sea and to the Redwoods in groves so dense it will be hard to see the sunlight.

Late tomorrow, we return to the mythic Oregon Coast, one of the highlights of our itinerary. After Samwise fell sick last year, we canceled our visit. Hence, it will be even more rewarding. We’re staying in a sleepy little town, in a charming hideaway rental far off the main road. It promises to be the most unique stay of our five months on the road.

As we pack up from three nights in an unexpected, secret stay, I’ll leave you with the words of the good man who America could use more than ever. E.B. White not only gave us Charlotte’s Web and Stuart Little (among other stories), but he was also a fearless and decent man who chronicled the world he lived in.

They’re ready to go.

In 1973, White received a letter from a man who had lost his faith in humanity. Many of you have undoubtedly read White’s response, but for those who have not, here it is.

North Brooklin, Maine,

30 March 1973

Dear Mr. Nadeau:

As long as there is one upright man, as long as there is one compassionate woman, the contagion may spread and the scene is not desolate. Hope is the thing that is left to us, in a bad time. I shall get up Sunday morning and wind the clock, as a contribution to order and steadfastness.

Sailors have an expression about the weather: they say, the weather is a great bluffer. I guess the same is true of our human society — things can look dark, then a break shows in the clouds, and all is changed, sometimes rather suddenly. It is quite obvious that the human race has made a queer mess of life on this planet. But as a people we probably harbor seeds of goodness that have lain for a long time waiting to sprout when the conditions are right. Man’s curiosity, his relentlessness, his inventiveness, his ingenuity have led him into deep trouble. We can only hope that these same traits will enable him to claw his way out.

Hang on to your hat. Hang on to your hope. And wind the clock, for tomorrow is another day.

Sincerely,

E. B. White

A 2-year-old Samwise at E.B. White’s Maine grave.

The best I can do in difficult times is simply do my best to hold it together and attempt to be a good person. I fall short often, but I keep trying.

As a dear friend always signed his letters to me, “Onward, by all means.”

Every month we are on the road, we make an effort to give back by raising money for non-profit animal organizations. This week, we are running our final subscription sale, and half the funds raised will go to the extraordinary Gentle Barn.

Now’s the last time for a while you’ll have to subscribe (or give a gift subscription) at a discount. So, if you are a free subscriber who has considered upgrading, now is a good time.

Our travels (for this trip) will be over in a month, but the stories will continue—perhaps when they are needed even more than they already are. It’s impossible to write about everything as it happens when we are on the move.

Take care of yourself.

Nine days in Bison Country is only 12 days away.

