Home sweet kitchen. I always miss this humble space when we travel.

Good morning.

I hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving, or at least survived it, and have much to be grateful for. If you're anything like me, you’re having difficulty figuring out what day it is right about now.

About four inches of heavy, wet snow fell in Jackson, but rain tamped it down further. More snow fell in surrounding towns, including at Thorne Pond. Due to its weight, the snow did not linger in trees, and throughout Friday, a constant drip, drip, drip could be heard throughout the region as temperatures tickled 40 degrees.

It was good to wake up before dawn yesterday to the comforting scrape of snowplows clearing the road. I always miss this sound when we travel for the winter. It’s a bit of the cozy soundtrack that makes a home feel safe and cozy during storms, and it stretches back to my days growing up on Village Street in Medway. The more often you heard the plows, the more snow there was, and the better the ch…