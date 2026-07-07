To paraphrase J.R.R. Tolkien, there’s no way of knowing what will transpire once you step out your front door and onto the path leading to adventure.

We cannot control whom we will encounter as strangers, the wildlife we’ll see, our health, the weather, and so many other circumstances. The longer the odyssey, the more one can count on unknowns.

One of this year’s unforeseen problems, at least when I began planning these miles, was the cost of gas. Ouch. For a while, we ran into saner prices around $3.50 per gallon, but since reaching New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah, it’s been between $4.20 and $5.00.

You do your best to account for unforeseen expenses and hope for the best. However, it’s understood that you’ll get whacked from time to time.

A Kanab gas station mural.

Our rental is a fine place. It’s a cottage a block away from the main street running through Kanab. The neighborhood is sleepy and tranquil. We enjoy our post-walk hours spent on the front porch, watching life slowly awaken.

I’ve…