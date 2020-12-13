One of the Best Places I Know

“A man may stand there and put all America behind him.” ~ Thoreau

I’m beguiled by our first days on Cape Cod. We put in ten miles a day, splitting walks between dawn and the last hour of light. In between I write, cook, and read, while Emily and Samwise nap.

The house has a fireplace, which is a treasure, since we don’t have one at home. It meant all the more to us when it rained yesterday afternoon and into the night. Today, we woke up to a temperate 55 degrees and I wore shorts to the forest for the first time in more than a month.

Usually we begin our days with a walk through the woods. I love how the sun rises out of the Atlantic and slowly spreads her golden light across the tree tops, painting them them with renewed hope. The tangled oaks, birch, and scrub pine, covered with lichen and anointed with salty sea mists, rise like wraiths from the shaded understory.

We’ve had no trouble with social distancing since we rarely see others at the times and places we ramble.

This morning’s balmy temperatures drew a sweet perfume from the wet wood. I could not place it, but there were times the refreshing scent had all three of us stopping to raise our noses to better inhale the wonder.

My legs, feet, and hips are getting back to normal after Friday’s exploration of Long Point at the end of the Cape. Long, flat woodland walks have helped.

Even as the soreness dissipates, my awe of our time out along the far reaches bubbles within and begs for more. Surely we’ll return before we depart for the West.

Atticus and I made the walk out to the two lighthouses at either end of that spit of land years ago. Obviously I have never forgotten it, since that trek, one of my favorites of all the miles I’ve ever experienced, is one of the reasons we are here.

It took us an hour to drive from here to the end of Provincetown, that tightened fist at the end of the flexed arm. We parked at Pilgrim’s First Landing Park, the spot where the Mayflower (and company) first landed before heading to Plymouth and the now famous rock.

I timed it for when the tide was going out since high tide often makes the way impassable. To get to Long Point we had to walk 1.2 miles along the Breakwater, a dike constructed of 1,200 boulders, many upturned, which lead to balancing and leaping. It’s a challenge the way reaching the top of Mount Washington or any of the three Northern Presidential peaks is. The concentration of rock-hopping can be warying.

Emily had trouble with her confidence at first, so I sandwiched her between Samwise, who is the most proficient hiker of this trio, and me. After a half mile, though, Emi was fine, and even took the lead on occasion.

We had blues skies but the wind was constant. I had forgotten the marriage of exhilaration and exhaustion that comes from being exposed to 20 mph winds for several hours. By days end we were suitably tired.

We had the Breakwater to ourselves, and all of Long Point as well. Once off the slabs of granite, it felt grand to touch down on the dunes. But those dunes concerned me more than the crossing.

I have mentioned Eastern Coyotes before. They are more aggressive than their western cousins since their bloodlines are made up of wolf and wild dogs. A few years back, a solitary female hiker was surrounded by a pack and killed. This did not take place on Cape Cod, but the coyotes are becoming bolder and fiercer.

We stayed close to each other while cutting across the dunes and ending up facing the ocean. The total hike was about six and a half miles. We would not see another human the entire time. Both lighthouses, while operational, are not manned. It’s a bit of ghost town and ruins of a village remain.

Long Point Lighthouse.

Once on the beach, we were delivered to one of the most remarkable places I have ever been. There’s a serenity and solitude that’s difficult to find in our current world. It’s haunting and comforting, and one could easily feel the hollow of loneliness at that far reach.

Henry David Thoreau came to Provincetown, and not far from where we walked, stood, and remarked, “A man may stand there and put all America behind him.”

And that’s what we did for the hours we were isolated from the rest of society.

With the wind howling and gusting, we relished the salty scent of the sea. Samwise and Emily had their ears tossed and teased. Heck, even Emily’s tail was caught standing straight out as she braced herself against the elements.

Our beaches are not like those along the Pacific. They are not as picturesque or peaceful. They are often rocky and the water is a darker, steel blue-green, and bitterly cold. Something else that is apparent is that the northern Atlantic has a richer smell of salt to it. But here there is a wondrous tranquility where the wild winds first hit land from the sea.

One of the gifts we brought home Friday night was how Samwise and Emily’s fur and hair carried that sea-scent through the night. I confess to nuzzling them more than I usually do.

Sam is our prime scout. If his nose doesn’t pick up wildlife beforehand, he has keen hawkeyes. He is our version of James Fenimore Cooper’s Natty Bumppo.

Samwise is remarkable in his tracking skill. He even notices dead animals on the road with an unusual keenness from afar and moving at 65 mph. He was the one who warned us of the mountain lion on our last trip before we saw him.

He’s an able and handy scout to go wilding with.

And yet it was Emily who first saw the coyote. She braced and stared at it, before making certain I had also seen it. It was about ten yards from the dunes on the open beach and it was attacking a seal.

The snarls and the cries were so sickening my blood ran cold.

Neither Samwise nor Emily were leashed and as I charged forward, as if I to battle, I threw my hands back and bellowed, “Stay behind me! Behind me!

Then we charged.

I am not fast nor do I have great strength. If I possess any superpower it is my booming voice.

”Away! Away you go! Leave her alone!” And all the while I continued to exhort Samwise and Emily, who wanted to race ahead, “Behind me! Stay behind me!!

The predator looked at us and at the seal beneath him and weighed his options. Finally, he bolted for the dune grass. We stopped short of the seal, who rolled over onto her belly and looked at us.

That poor soul. I imagined her thinking she’d gone from facing one predator to three.

I slowed and asked Samwise and Emily to continue to stay with me. I used a softer voice. I spoke to the seal and told her we meant her no harm.

She began to move toward the ocean and continued until just before the water. There she paused to look back at us.

How surreal to go from the mad rush of adrenaline and being battle-ready, to stop and root the victim on.

Perhaps I had no right to stop the coyote from eating. But I hate to see others suffering.

After the seal found her way into the surf, Samwise and Emily sniffed at her bloody trail.

For the next two hours we’d see shiny seal heads bobbing up and down in the waves to look at us. Was it my imagination or were they following us to the end of the spit of land and back?

Samwise stopped often to watch them in return.

For the rest of the afternoon. we would occasionally hear the coyotes. I have no doubt they were watching us the entire time, even if we could not see them. Before returning to the Breakwater, Samwise and Emily sat and listened to them.

When we left, Long Point was once again without human life.

Is it any wonder why I wanted to go there, or why we will return in the coming weeks?

We have many sights and miracles to see in the coming five months. It will be difficult for any to rival the gift of our third day on Cape Cod.

Heading back to Provincetown.

I’m including a link to this walk out to Long Point from the All Trails site. Click here to read more about it.

Thanks for reading, everyone.



