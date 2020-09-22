On the Road to Nowhere

Autumn arrived officially today with frost by the pond and on the pumpkins. It was below freezing when we walked this morning, with mist rising from the water and the daggered leaves of the sumac flaming crimson. Most everything else is a fading green, with undertones of gold and purple with hints of red.

After Emily’s painful travails this past Friday and this weekend’s shocking trip down the stairs with her ailing leg, this morning’s walk was hindered by a slight limp. Thankfully, it belonged to me—my plantar fasciitis is acting up—and not Emily. My friend seems to have rounded the bend in her recovery. What a difference five days makes.

Her limp . . . the swinging of her surgically repaired leg, have both vanished. Dr. Kleidon agrees with me that she may have rid herself of limiting scar tissue when she went racing after me. The surgeon who operated on her, looked at Friday’s x-rays and was pleased with what he saw.

Emily felt well enough to take a second stroll early this afternoon. As you can see, colors are beginning to change away from the rivers and ponds as well.

Poor Emily is still stuck on leash within a few feet of me while Samwise has his freedom. She and I will be relieved to graduate to the retractable leash in the coming weeks. Poor gal has had to walk on narrow trails with me lumbering behind her. That’s no fun, especially for a free spirit like Emi.

As every hiker knows, it sucks to have someone tailing right behind you.

I’m reminded of a fellow who was crowding Atticus, Paige, and I on the way down the Crawford Path one winter day long ago. Actually, the order went Atticus, me, and then Paige. A stranger we had met on the summit of Mount Pierce was struck by Paige’s looks, which was a common occurrence, and abandoned his group to follow her. Whenever we pulled over to let him pass, he refused, and stated he was waiting for his friends. But each time the three of us set off, he was soon right behind Paige again. Finally, I switched spots with Paige, much to her relief (if you read Following Atticus, you’ll recall she’d been raped several times), and he tried to pass me. He was so close I could feel his breath on my neck.

Exasperated, I stopped short and he walked into me. Turning to face him, I confronted him.

“Doctor, if you want to pass our group, please do. Otherwise, stop crowding us.”

He was taken aback by my abruptness and my comment. “Doctor? I’m not a doctor.”

“You’ve been so far up our asses this past mile, I figured you were a proctologist.”

Thankfully, he was so stunned by my directness, he fell back, left us alone, and waited for his friends.

Whenever Emily stops to sniff ground cover or examine bear or moose scat, I have to stop short to keep from stepping on her. I can just imagine what a nuisance that is for her, to always have me lurking.

Soon she will be on a longer lead, and after that will resume her flying. And that is something we’ll all celebrate.

Looking at the calendar, I realize we leave on our grandest adventure on December 11. That’s only 80 days off. There’s much to be done between now and then. After all, this will be the longest trip we’ve taken. We’ll be gone for the entire calendar winter.

Mostly, what I’m looking forward to is being in the middle of nowhere, pulling over on some secluded side road, grabbing my backpack, and begin walking. That’s the allure of the West to me. Wanderlust without much purpose. True aimless wandering.

And thankfully, Emily will be ready to go by the time we leave home.

Earlier, I wrote a friend about these eighty days. How blessed we are to bath in the autumnal wonder of northern New England before setting out to see the red clay and yellow rocks that make up the bones of the Earth. From fairytale to mythic landscape. From the crisp foliage that wraps us with the same comfort of a thick sweater, to Saguaro cacti and Joshua trees standing resolute, even as the world burns due to humankind’s folly and greed. I look forward to horizons and vast skies like we don’t know in these parts.

It’s the many out-of-the-way dirt roads that excite me most about this upcoming trip. More than mountain trails, I’ve got a thing for the mysteries of a forgotten dirt road. There’s magic for those of us who are drawn to the quiet of solitude married with the prayers of walking mediation. It is forever an entrance to Narnia.

