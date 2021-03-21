On the Road Again

We’re striking out today.

Yesterday, Samwise, Emily, and I watched a handful of deer pause to appraise us before they trotted along a wash. After they passed from view, we continued to sit and gaze across the saguaros from our hillside perch. That’s when I knew—it was time to move on to the next chapter of our coddiwomple.

Tucson has been kind to us. We’ve relaxed here, felt at home in our rented casita, communed with the saguaro souls, and had no desire to move on before April 1. That is until something “Tookish” awakened within me. In that instant when the deer faded from sight, I instinctively knew our time in Arizona had as well. Hungry for the most anticipated leg of our trip, we’re leaving the state today.

“Then something Tookish woke up inside him, and he wished to go and see the great mountains, and hear the pine-trees and the waterfalls, and explore the caves, and wear a sword instead of a walking stick.” ~ J.R.R. Tolkien, The Hobbit

This is when it gets good—two months of unpredictable rambling. Our lengthy stays are behind us. Now it’s the palpable anticipation of 10,000 miles of travel inspired by whim and wind.

How much am I looking forward to our travels? We’re departing with ten days remaining on our rental.

Our Tucson casita.

Where are we headed? Well, not even I knew until noon on Sunday. I’ll check in once we have something to report. Our first stop will be for two nights. From there? I believe I know, but plans change in a moment of quiet inspiration.

Each reservation for the next month can be canceled with 24 hours’ notice. That should keep us flexible!

I still have much to share about our days in Arizona. I’ll try to get that before too long.

For those of you signed up to receive a dozen posts a month, buckle up. It’s going to be fun!

And for those asking about our rental, I will post a link to it in a coming post.

By the time you read this, we’ll be on the trail for our final six miles through the Church of the Saguaros. Each step will be a prayer of gratitude.

Thank you for reading. We’ll see you down the road.

Onward, by all means.

Our thanks to the Grand Canyon state for memories sure to last our lifetimes.

