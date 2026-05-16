Through yesterday’s minty-green.

These mornings when the sun is bright and in my eyes, here on the cottage’s deck, are some of the finest I’ve ever known. It’s such a simple thing, to sit outside and breathe air, cool and fresh, on a day that will soon turn warm. It’s easy to take it for granted. After all, what’s to it?

But there is something to it. Life sneaks up on us, and busyness swamps us. We have to attend to this and that and then another that.

But life as a writer offers a different schedule. We make our own hours, as stressful as they can be, and as sometimes broke as we find ourselves, we still cherish freedom. Still, I was a writer in Newburyport and Jackson, and our mornings were never so sweet. Mainly, it’s the setting. We can sit outside here, at a table, in an open space. There are no black flies. Here, I sit with the rousing sound of crows and jays, who at times quarrel with each other. Emily and Samwise sit near, watching every leaf twitch, bird hop, and bunny stilln…