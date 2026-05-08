Bison on the way out West, as well as when we are out there? Yes!

I have never enjoyed the early morning sun in my eyes more than I do as of late. It’s one of the joys of the cottage in spring. With the windows open at night, it’s fresh and cool. I drift off to sleep more easily and earlier, and wake up when the sky is pale, before the sun has pushed herself above the watery horizon.

An hour later, as the red and lime green blossoms are backwashed by the sunlight, I’m reminded of those Richard Wilbur lines: “Outside the open window/The morning air is all awash with angels.”

The first thing Samwise does as dawn breaks here is rush

out the door to see the rabbits who live on the property. We saw their

prints in the deep snow, but now we witness them regularly. Sam

and Emi are allowed to give chase, but they understand that catching

or harming them breaks a contract we made at the beginning of their lives.

The last few days have been flushed with trip planning, which is nothing more than da…